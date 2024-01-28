Sunday, January 28, 2024
Basketball | Lauri Markkanen in a stroke of brilliance – the season's worst triple night

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2024
in World Europe
Basketball | Lauri Markkanen in a stroke of brilliance – the season's worst triple night

The Utah Jazz are still dreaming of a playoff spot.

NBA club The Utah Jazz had a visit to Charlotte on Saturday. The trip was tasty, as the Jazz beat the Hornets 134–122. Lauri Markkanen played a prominent role, as the Finn scored 33 points, 21 of which came from behind the three-point line.

Seven successful threes is Markkanen's record this season. The Finn grabbed 12 rebounds. Markkane's “double-double” was his 15th of the season.

The victory was important for Utah, because it is closely competing for a play-in spot in the Western Conference. The place opens up for the teams that finished 7-10 in the conference. The top six teams in the conference will go directly to the playoffs, and the Jazz have a slight edge in this elite group as well, if they continue to accumulate wins. The Jazz have now won two games in a row.

Utah is now tied for tenth in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of them.

