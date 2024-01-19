Basketball | Lauri Markkanen in a good mood again – Utah's winning streak was broken

Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points in the NBA. Nevertheless, the winning streak of his team, the Utah Jazz, was broken.

Finnish Star Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points as the Utah Jazz's six-game NBA winning streak was snapped. The team lost 129–134 at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder the night before Friday Finnish time.

At the same time, Utah's nine-match home winning streak was also broken.

Utah's best scorer was a back who scored 31 points Collin Sexton. Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 31 points.

Markkanen needed only 13 shots to score, of which seven were sunk. Markkanen's free throws were successful with 10/11 accuracy, in addition to which he picked up ten rebounds, made four baskets and stole the ball once.

of Utah the season continues with a six-game road trip starting in Houston on Saturday.