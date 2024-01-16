Lauri Markkanella passes. His amazing feats are admired in the United States.

Lauri Markkanen is rock solid in the NBA. Last night, the Suomalaistahtahti scored a wild 32 points and grabbed ten rebounds, when the Utah Jazz defeated the Indiana Pacers 132–105.

For Markkanes, it was already the seventh game of the season in which the Finn has scored more than 30 points.

Markkanen was the field's best scorer and pitcher, as reported by the Utah Jazz of The Athletic supplier Tony Jones described.

“He dominated in almost every area. Scored, created chances for others. Defended, grabbed rebounds. Decided the game,” Jones wrote in X.

What makes Markkanen's performance even more convincing is that he forged his points in the first three quarters. In the last quarter, Markkanen fumbled and didn't play at all, when Utah already led the game by a clear score of 105–79. Markkanen has suffered from a shoulder problem.

Markkanen's Utah shines as one of the NBA's hottest teams on a six-game winning streak. On their home floor, Utah has won no less than nine matches in a row.

Utah is number one in the entire NBA in the fitness weight of the last ten games.

Thanks to their top form, Utah has unexpectedly risen to fight for a playoff spot. It has now risen to ninth place in the Western Conference.

Markkanen was in peak form last week as well. He was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

The Jazz won all four of their games last week, and Markkanen scored 21, 26, 22 and 29 points in the games and grabbed more than ten rebounds per game.

Last week, Markkanen was also chosen as Finland's Athlete of the Year