Basketball Lauri Markkanen immersed in the alley oop at the last minute when Cleveland took a vital victory

Basketball In the NBA League Lauri Markkasen represented by the Cleveland Cavaliers is hosted by the Florida team Orlando Magic. The Ohioers took home 107-101 points from Orlando on their home parquet.

With 20 points, the Finn was the second very high scorer in his club. Markkanen immersed every third of his nine third companies. Half of the six two-point attempts were successful, and in addition, all five free throws slipped in. The three balls grabbed the hands.

Markkanen was prominently displayed in the last minutes of the match.

As Cleveland led, Markkanen weighed 100-92 Darius Garlandin alley oop feed and already moved Cleveland to a ten-point lead.

In Alley Opera, the player catches the feed while in the air and makes the basket without touching the floor in between.

The scoring king for Cleveland and the entire match was Garland with 25 points. The point cannon also gave 12 passes to the basket.

The win was really important for Cleveland as the team is battling for a place in the top six with the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls. The top six will advance directly to the second round of the playoffs, with 7-10 more players playing one round.

Toronto and Chicago are one win ahead of Cleveland with seven games left in the regular season.