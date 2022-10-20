Friday, October 21, 2022
Basketball | Lauri Markkanen immediately hit, Utah opened the season with a surprising crushing victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in World Europe
Markkanen scored 17 points as Denver fell by a clear count.

Finnish Star Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz started their season with a home win. The Utahns defeated the Denver Nuggets with a score of 123-102.

The crushing victory can be considered a surprise, as Utah has been ranked among the weakest in the series, and Denver is considered a sure playoff team.

The strongest scorer of the match was from Denver Nicholas Jokić with 27 points. Jokić has been chosen twice in a row as the best player in the series.

Markkanen scored 17 points on his new home floor. During the match, the Finn made three successful three-pointers and made four basket assists.

Markkanen, who was on the court for about 33 minutes, grabbed four rebounds, all of them on the defensive end.

The Finn was the second highest point scorer of his club against Denver, having immediately scored 20 points Collin Sexton after.

