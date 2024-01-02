Basketball | Lauri Markkanen hit the opening paces over the superstar, Utah took a crushing victory

The Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks with a score of 127–90 and continues their good momentum.

The Utah Jazz The great basketball streak in the NBA continues. The team picked up their fifth win in the previous six games when they crushed the Dallas Mavericks 127-90.

The Jazz have won 15 of the 34 games of the season and continue in the Western Conference in 12th place. The Houston Rockets, who are in the last playoff spot, have won 16 of 31 games. Dallas' balance after the crushing loss is 19 wins, 15 losses.

Jazz's number one star Lauri Markkanen scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds against Dallas. The slightly smaller than usual score balance is explained by the fact that Markkanen played only 24:45, when the playing time is usually well over half an hour. He rested the entire last quarter, when the difference was already 14 points after three periods.

Markkanen's throw sank well. Triplets slipped through the ring 4/8 and twins 2/4. The only free throw was successful.

Utah's strongest scorer was Simone Fontecchio with 24 points. However, the star of the team was the back Jordan Clarkson, who registered a triple-double, i.e. double-digit readings in three categories. There were 20 points, 11 assists leading to a basket, and 10 rebounds.

The triple-double was the first for a Jazz player since 2008, and the celebration in the middle of the last quarter was appropriate.

Dallas has one of the NBA's biggest superstars in its ranks Luka Doncic, but the Slovenian fell to 19 points. The man's average is over 33, which entitles him to second place in the entire NBA.

At the beginning of the match, Markkanen impressively made a basket over Dončić and sank the free throw that followed the mistake. Utah took a 19–17 lead with Markkanen's points, and never relinquished the lead.

Jazz continues the hunt for a playoff spot on the night before Thursday, Finnish time, when the NBA's worst team, the Detroit Pistons, arrives as a guest.