Jyväskylän left a big promise that was bigger than itself.

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen became the hardest-working point scorer in the match, when the Utah Jazz, starred by the Finn, took a 130-118 away victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The 26-year-old Finn scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Markkanen sank a total of five three-pointers.

Markkanen has now reached 30 points in one game three times this season. He scored his eighth double-double of the season, meaning he scored at least 10 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds.

“We are getting back to our own way of playing”, Markkanen stated after the match and referred to three consecutive winning matches.

“We move with and without the ball, we play unselfish basketball. That's the key thing for us on the offensive end.”

Spurs French giant promise Victor Wembanyama fell short of 15 points in the match, and Markkanen, among other things, misled Wembanyama completely “in the yard” in the match.

After a losing first quarter, the Jazz caught up with the Spurs in the second quarter and managed to stay in the lead throughout the rest of the game. For the most part, the difference in points between the teams increased in the last quarter, when the Jazz led the game by 20 points.

The Spurs have lost five games in a row since the team managed to end their 18-game losing streak with their win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The match was the third consecutive win for the Jazz.

The night before Friday, Utah will host the New Orleans Pelicans.