None of the players on the Utah team reached 20 points.

Basketball In the NBA, the Boston Celtics wiped the floor with the Utah Jazz. As the host, Boston caught the Finnish star Lauri Markkanen representing Utah with a victory score of 126–97.

None of the players on the Utah team reached 20 points, and Markkanen was his team's top scorer with 17 points. The Finn also grabbed five rebounds, including one on the defensive end. In addition, he recorded five assists leading to a basket.

Boston had the biggest score in the match With Jayson Tatumwho sunk a total of 30 points.

The loss snapped Utah's three-game winning streak.