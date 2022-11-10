Basketball | Lauri Markkanen has made Utah fly – the match schedule emphasizes the difficulty of the performance

The Utah Jazz are one of the best teams in the league, even though they were projected to be lower middle class at most.

Utah Jazz has been a phenomenon in the early season of the basketball series NBA, and has shone as the brightest star Lauri Markkanen. The team, which was placed in the bottom quarter of the league in many preliminary estimates, was the first to reach the ten-win mark, and so far there are only three losses.

Markkanen has been the team’s best scorer and rebounder, and in Wednesday’s round, the threes were also sunk when Atlanta fell 125-119. Markkanen threw his season record 32 points and was the king of the field.

Utah’s early season has surprised almost every basketball expert, not to mention fans. However, Markkanen stated after the previous victory that the players are mostly annoyed when news of each victory comes as a surprise.

Markkanen told Stadium and The Athletic Shams Charanian in the video interview, that the constant barrage of surprises already feeds the players to better and better performances.

“We hate to see every morning that [voitto] was a surprise,” Markkanen commented.

Whether the wins were surprises or not, Utah is off to its best start since 2006-07. That’s when the team finally won 51 games in the regular season and made it all the way to the NBA semifinals.

of Utah the dizzying flight of the early season is underlined by the difficult match schedule, i.e. the rhythm of the games, the number of away games and the level of the opponents.

Utah has already played three back-to-back pairs of matches, i.e. two matches on consecutive days. Of these, it has lost only one game.

In addition, the team has played as many as eight matches away from home, which is the most in the series. It has won five of these matches. At home, the team has won all five of their matches.

Perhaps most compelling about Utah’s winning streak is the list of opponents that have fallen. The Jazz have by far the best record in the series against teams that have won at least half of their games.

The Jazz have played eight games against such teams and won no less than six times. For example, the most recent victim, Atlanta, had won seven and lost three matches before Wednesday’s meeting.