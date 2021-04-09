Basketball | Lauri Markkanen has become familiar with the exchange bench when the team has got new players: “Everyone has to make sacrifices”

The Chicago Bulls bent the Toronto Raptors and are fighting for a place in the Eastern Block playoff qualifier.

Basketball player Lauri Markkanen represented by the Chicago Bulls won the night before Friday in the NBA round with the Toronto Raptors reading 122-113. For Chicago, the victory was third in a row and the team is battling for a place in the Eastern Block playoff qualifier.

Markkanen, who started on the bench, finally got playing time at 18.20 and bagged 18 points. He immersed his game throws with a handsome 80 percent accuracy. In addition, he won three rebounds.

New The players’ joining the team has changed Markkanen’s position in gaming, and the exchange bench has become familiar to Finns. New players will be kicked in the team, but Markkanen showed his efficiency as a substitute.

“I am a competitive guy and I want as many minutes as only I can get, but the entry of new players to the team everyone must make sacrifices,” Markkanen, opened the Finnish Basketball Association bulletin.

According to Markkanen, the team has invested in physical play.

“We’re just trying to be a more physical team, and I think we’ve been able to do that,” the Finn said To the Chicago Sun-Times.

Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine were the team’s powermen when they both scored 22 points. Toronto players Chris Boucher threw 38 points and rattled as many as 19 rebounds.