The Utah Jazz bounced out of the playoff qualifying spot the night before Sunday Finnish time.

Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen are fighting fiercely for a spot in the playoffs of the NBA's Western Conference, and the night before Sunday, the situation on the line changed thanks to one ghost shot.

The Golden State Warriors were down against the Phoenix Suns in the final moments of the game by a score of 110-112. The ball was played from a throw-in to the Warriors' biggest star For Stephen Curryand the back man's hand didn't shake.

He scooped up a slightly bad pass and connected a hasty 3-pointer from far beyond the 3-point arc. The ball socked in with 0.7 seconds left on the clock.

Although Markkanen can certainly appreciate Curry's long-range shooting skills, he would hardly have been too sorry for this one throw.

Thanks to the victory, the Warriors moved past the Jazz to the tenth place in the Western Conference, i.e. the last place that qualifies for the playoffs.

The Warriors have 25 wins out of 50 games, or a winning percentage of 50. The Jazz have 26 wins out of 53 games, or a winning percentage of 49.1. Ninth is the Los Angeles Lakers with a winning percentage of 51.9. Utah will next face the Warriors on the night before Tuesday Finnish time.