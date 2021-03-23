Basketball Lauri Markkanen had nine consecutive passes – after that he sat on the bench for a long time

Basketball League In the NBA Lauri Markkanen starred Chicago Bulls suffered a defeat in their home hall as expected when faced with the league’s No. 1 Western Division team Utah Jazz. The guests took the game in numbers from 120 to 95.

Markkanen was on the field for less than 19 minutes and had only eight points in that time. Neither of the three-point attempts succeeded. Markkanen took seven rebounds.

NBC Sports According to the channel, Markkanen missed nine throws into the tube, after which he sat on the bench for about 13 minutes. Markkanen did not get on the field again until the end of the fourth round.

To Markkanen The playing time given in Utah was shorter than in any other match of the season, except for matches where Markkanen is injured, NBC Sport writes.