Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Basketball | Lauri Markkanen had a quiet evening when Chicago slipped away from the playoffs again

May 4, 2021
in World
The Chicago season seems to be coming back to the regular season.

Lauri Markkanen The Chicago Bulls have lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on a score of 94-106. Markkanen’s balance in the home game was five points, four rebounds and less than 17 minutes of play.

Chicago has now lost seven consecutive encounters with Philadelphia.

Chicago also lost their previous match to the Atlanta Hawks. At that time, Markkanen scored seven points and took the most rebounds from his team, a total of 11.

Chicago is in the league standings below the playoffs. There is four wins above the line when there are only seven matches left in the regular season.

