The Chicago Bulls suffered a meager away loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Basketball Finnish player in the NBA league Chicago Bulls Lauri Markkanen made a double-double against Phoenix Suns, one of the top NBA teams: 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Free Zach LaVinea the Bulls lost their away game narrowly to 116-121. Suns were almost a few points ahead of the match.

Markkanen’s three-point throws didn’t sink very well, as two of the eight attempts went into the basket.

For Double, Markkanen was second in the season.

In the previous match, Markkanen started exceptionally from the bench and played only just over 22 minutes. Now the playing time was 34.16, which was the second most among the Bulls players. Fresh purchase Nikola Vučević played eight seconds more and also made a double-double: 24 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulls still had a third double-predator: Thaddeus Young, 19 points and also ten rebounds.

The basket king of the match was the Suns Devin Booker, 45 points.

The Bulls are still above the playoffs, even though now came their Fifth Consecutive Loss.