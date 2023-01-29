Basketball | Lauri Markkanen dictated the pace of the game again, stretched his wild scoring streak

The Jazz won with Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić sidelined.

Lauri Markkanen the level of performance has established itself at a high level. He scored more than 20 points in his 18th straight game as the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 108-100 at home in the NBA basketball league.

None of the other Jazz players – again – broke the line.

This time, Markkanen’s catch was 29 points.

“The coach and teammates help me get to good places. I’m just trying to sink them with good self-confidence,” Markkanen directed his praise to everyone else after the match in an NBA TV interview, as is his custom.

Markkanen made four 3-pointers in eight attempts. He has made at least one three-pointer in 38 consecutive games since the beginning of November.

This time, a particularly important third came in the final moments, when Jazz had made the evening unnecessarily difficult for himself. It led by 18 points at the break, but allowed the guests to join the game.

When the lead was threateningly only five points a couple of minutes before the end, Markkanen bagged the third. With more than a minute before the end, he still caught an important rebound of his own end, which calmed the game with a seven-point lead and practically decided the victory.

“We came out of the locker room to set the pace of the game well, but we have to do better in the second half, we have to cover the positions better,” said Markkanen.

Perhaps the most spectacular of Markkanen’s personal highlights was the alley-oop in the second quarter – catching a pass and continuing to the basket during the same aerial flight – by dunking Jarred Vanderbilt serving.

The Jazz have won six of their last nine games, including seven at home. The next four games are in Salt Lake City.

“It feels great when the fans are behind us. Let’s take advantage of this now,” said Markkanen.

Profit was especially important because the Jazz and Mavericks are fighting for the same spots, the playoffs. Now the Jazz moved up alongside the Mavericks in the number of wins.

The hosts’ and Markkanen’s evening was undoubtedly made easier by the fact that the visitors’ playmaker, the Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic was sidelined with a sprained left ankle.

Dončić is second in the NBA’s scoring market with a 33-point average per game. He was named to the starting lineup for the NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on February 19 at the home arena of the Utah Jazz.

Markkanen, who is playing his peak season, is in 17th place on the point exchange with an average of 24.8 points. His possible selection for the all-star match will be decided in the starting week.

Markkanen was left out of the starting lineup voted by the public, players and media, but he is considered one of the favorites for the bench, where the selections are made by NBA coaches. Their selection will be announced next Thursday.