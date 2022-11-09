Basketball | Lauri Markkanen already hates the fact that Utah is constantly taking surprise wins

However, according to Markkanen, the constant surprise will fuel the team’s players to perform better.

Basketball The Utah Jazz of the NBA league have now played twelve matches, of which they have won no less than nine.

Even though the wins come night after night, many commentators consider almost every one of them a surprise because Utah was thought to be one of the weakest teams in the league.

Utah’s Finnish player Lauri Markkanen says Stadium and The Athletic Shams Charanian in the video interview, that the constant barrage of surprises already feeds the players to better and better performances.

“We hate to see every morning that [voitto] was a surprise.”

The 25-year-old Markkanen, who became Utah’s number one player, is having a strong season: The point average is 21.9, he has grabbed an average of 8.8 rebounds per game and 2.7 assists. Therefore, Markkanen’s chances for the NBA All-Star Game have also been discussed.

“One of my personal goals is to get to the All-Star Game. After ten matches, I don’t think it will be resolved yet”, Markkanen reminds.

Markkanen has clearly found a strong role in Utah, but the transfer to Utah came as a complete surprise, and it was the first time that he was simply transferred to another team in connection with player trades.

“It was a shock. It took me a few hours to realize that this was happening.”

Utah will next play an away game against Atlanta. The match will be played the night before Thursday Finnish time.

