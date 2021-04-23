Basketball Lauri Markkanen again from the bench to the parquet when Chicago took an important victory

“As a team, we don’t have much room for error,” says Bulls head coach Billy Donovan.

Basketball In the NBA series, the Chicago Bulls, hunting for a playoff spot, defeated Charlotte Hornets with a score of 108-91. Chicago returned to victory after a defeat in Cleveland.

A Finnish player in Chicago Lauri Markkanen started the match again on the substitute bench side, and did not get the same point pitch as playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Markkanen, who played for more than 26 minutes, now scored 11 points and took four rebounds, three of them on the defensive end. In the trio, the Finn succeeded three times.

Against the Cavaliers, Markkanen threw 16 points and was the most effective of his team.

Bulls has won 25 matches and lost 34 this season. The team is ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference. The games of the ten teams will continue after the regular season, Chicago will have 13 matches left in the regular season.

“As a team, we don’t have much room for error,” the coach Billy Donovan said according to the league pages.

Chicago’s most powerful players were Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Thaddeus Youngwho all bagged 18 points.