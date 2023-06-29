Basketball | Lassi Tuovi got to join Utah’s coaching team in the NBA summer league

In addition to Tuov, Mikael Jantunen plays for the Golden State Warriors team.

National basketball team head coach Lassi Tuovi coaches the Utah Jazz in the NBA Summer League. Jazz told about the players and coaches of the summer league on Wednesday, and Tuovi will be there as a guest coach.

In the summer league, teams play for example their young promises and test potential players. For example, Jazz’s lineup includes players who were booked into the organization during the summer booking event. The teams’ key players are not participating in the summer league. Thus, for example Lauri Markkanen does not play in the Jazz crew.

Markkanen played in the summer league immediately after his reservation in 2017, when he represented the Chicago Bulls.

Bring it tells In an interview with Yle, that he is involved in the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City summer leagues. In Salt Lake City, Utah plays three games in three days. The Las Vegas Summer League lasts 11 days. First, the program includes four matches of the initial group, after which the tournament will possibly continue with the playoffs.

“You have to have big dreams. Let’s take the best possible lesson from this trip to improve myself as a coach and at the same time improve Susijeng’s operations,” Tuovi tells Yle.

Tuovi says that Jazz is interested in how Markkanen’s future is seen in the national team and the World Cup at the end of the summer.

In addition to Tuovi, there are Finnish players participating in the summer league Mikael Jantunen. Jantunen, who belongs to the wolf gang, is part of the Golden State Warriors’ lineup.