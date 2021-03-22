Basketball Lakers legend Elgin Baylor, 86, is dead

Baylor was one of the greatest players in basketball ever.

Basketball League One of the most significant players in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers, who plays in the NBA Elgin Baylor is dead.

Lakers said About Baylor’s death Monday night on his website. The death of the 86-year-old sports legend was natural and peaceful, according to the club.

“Elgin was a superstar of his era, as his many accomplishments show,” Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said.

Baylor was one of the few Lakers players to arrive in Los Angeles while the organization moved to California from Minneapolis.

“But most importantly, he served his country as an army reservist and often only played on weekends. He’s one of the biggest ever for the Lakers, his game number 22 is on the roof of the arena and his statue is outside the arena, ”Buss said.

Baylor was the number one booking for the Minneapolis Lakers and the entire NBA in 1958.

In his player career, he was named, among other things, the NBA’s newcomer of the year and the most valuable player in a star match. In the constellation match, Baylor played 11 times, and was named to the constellation team of the series for ten seasons.

Baylor was also selected to the NBA 35th anniversary star team in 1980 and to the top 50 players of all time in the series in 1996.

The Hall of Fame Baylor was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977.