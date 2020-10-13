Basketball Lakers fan championship culminates in throwing bottles and rocks at cops – 76 arrested

The troublemakers ruined the joy of the crowd celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers NBA Championship.

Los Angeles police said nearly 80 people were arrested and eight police officers were injured in Los Angeles when the crowd celebrating the Lakers basketball team’s championship went up in riot.

The Lakers secured their 17th NBA championship when it defeated the Miami Heat in the sixth final of the Orlando NBA bubble.

“What began as a peaceful celebration in downtown Los Angeles with the Lakers’ NBA championship turned into confrontation, violence and destructive behavior late in the evening, ”police said in a statement.

Late on Sunday night, after a championship confirmed in local time, about a thousand people had gathered at the Lakers home arena.

“People in the crowd started throwing glass bottles, rocks and other stuff at the cops. At that time, only a part of the people followed the instructions and started to disperse, ”the police opened the situation, which continued well into the morning.

According to police, after throwing bottles, stones and other goods at them, part of the crowd began to destroy the commercial buildings and thus tried to get the attention of the police. More than 30 buildings were damaged.

A total of 76 people were arrested by police for vandalism, violence against police and disruptive behavior.

Authorities had urged people to avoid gathering because of the coronavirus. For example, the match was not shown in front of the Lakers home arena on a large outdoor screen.