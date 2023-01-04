Basketball | Kyrie Iriving is a controversial star who spreads conspiracy theories – he finally crossed the line

Basketball billion league The NBA is a league of great personalities.

The sport gives its players a lot of opportunities to express themselves. Individual players play an exceptionally large role in success, and the star cult lives strong both on and off the field – especially today in the age of social media.

Of all the great personalities, none divides opinions in the same way as Kyrie Irvingstar point guard for the Brooklyn Nets.

On the court, Irving is one of the most technically skilled individuals in NBA history, a skillful and cool solver admired by other players as well.

On the other hand, he has already left two teams slamming doors, and a third departure has seemed like only a matter of time.

Off the court, Irving is an active philanthropist on the one hand, and a conspiracy theorist on the other hand, whose latest statements have caused even Nike to end their lucrative collaboration.

Born on March 23, 1992 in Melbourne, Australia. Citizen of USA and Australia.

Professional basketball player, plays for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA league. Previously also represented Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

A playmaker in his playing position, height 188 centimeters.

The number one pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Olympic winner and NBA champion from 2016. In addition, seven-time star player and 2014 world champion, as well as the most valuable player of the World Cup tournament.

Career GPA of 23.2 is 24th best in NBA history.

Loud started from Irving’s visit to his teammates about six years ago to the podcast. As the program progressed, the talk shifted to conspiracy theories.

“The Earth is flat,” Irving said, repeating his message several times and urging people to do their own research.

The comments mostly caused amused laughter. NBA commissioner who studied at the same Duke University as Irving Adam Silver thought he had attended different courses.

Irving himself slowly backed away from the core message of what he said. He explained that he wanted to spark a conversation and show how fast stories travel on social media.

In an interview with The New York Times in the summer of the following year, Irving said that he did not know the truth – but asked if the interviewer himself was absolutely sure of the roundness of our planet.

Former Irving, the NBA’s number one pick, was already an NBA champion and Olympic winner from Rio at that time. Both achievements came within a few months of each other in the summer of 2016.

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers were primarily LeBron James’s team, Irving’s feats are also remembered for the decisive seventh final against the pre-favorite Golden State Warriors.

There was less than a minute left in the match and the situation was tiedwhen Irving sank what proved to be the decisive and almost iconic three-pointer Stephen Curry against.

However, the championship as the second man did not satisfy Irving’s ambition. Just a year later, after losing the finals to the Warriors that time, Irving demanded a transfer elsewhere. He wanted to be the leader of his own team and the number one star.

Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics. Over the course of two years, it turned out that he didn’t know what he wished for after all.

The success was not as expected. Irving publicly lashed out at and criticized his teammates, many of whom were still young and inexperienced. Finally he humbled himself to apologize to both them and James.

When the contract with the Celtics ended in the summer of 2019, Irving decided to team up again with an individual even more skilled than himself. He and Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving’s four-year contract was worth 136.5 million US dollars, or about 32 million euros per season. That contract expires after the current season, and with his recent actions, Irving has caused his market value to drop lower than ever.

Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers team will celebrate the NBA championship in Cleveland with the traditional championship parade in June 2022.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joined the ranks of the Brooklyn Nets together in the summer of 2019. The success of the team described as a super team has been modest.

Yet Irving’s views on the shape of the earth did not affect the practice of his profession.

It was different in the fall of 2021, when the world slowly began to return to a more normal state of being after the coronavirus pandemic.

Irving was and has refused the corona vaccine. by The Rolling Stone according to the story published in September 2021, Irving, a member of the board of the players’ association, had been a key figure in the players’ anti-vaccine front.

New York City’s corona restrictions did not allow Irving to attend home games, and the Nets decided to shut their star player out of action completely at first.

In the end, however, the team buckled under the injury to the extent that Irving was able to participate in practices and away games where he would have the right to play unvaccinated.

In March 2022, New York finally waived vaccination requirements for workplaces and Irving returned to the Nets full-time. He played in 33 of the team’s 86 games during the season and lost more than $15 million in salary income.

When he does play, Irving has continued to be great most of the time, but in addition to the reputational damage, the huge number of absences due to a variety of reasons has been a problem.

See also Concern about new variants after the outbreak in China - more and more countries with entry restrictions Kyrie Irving on the side of the court in civilian clothes has been an unnecessarily common sight from the point of view of Nets fans in recent years.

“I am free. Thank God,” Kyrie Irving wrote on his shoes during the December 9 game. The shoes had the Nike logo taped over them, as Nike had just terminated Irving’s shoe contract due to his anti-Semitic statements.

Latest the commotion started last September. Irving shared a video on social media About Alex Jonesa conspiracy theorist known for his Infowars website.

In a video from 2002, Jones warns people about a “secret world-dominating organization that plans to release viruses to destroy society.”

Since then, Jones has claimed, among other things The Sandy Hook school shooting was staged.

A month later, Irving went even further. He advertised a link to the movie on the Amazon online store Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black Americain which, among other things, the occurrence of the Holocaust is denied and cited Adolf Hitler – although the quote is completely made up.

This time, the Nets shelved Irving for eight games without pay, the owner Joseph Tsai having intervened.

The apology came only after the suspension was forced, with Irving claiming he had been unfairly labeled as anti-Semitic.

Nike, which had a long successful collaboration with Irving, terminated his shoe contract, which is estimated to have been worth more than ten million dollars annually.

“Kyrie stepped over the line, it’s as simple as that. He said something that we just can’t stand by, said the founder of Nike Phil Knight In an interview with CNBC.

Sources: ESPN, NBA.com, The New York Times, NPR, The Washington Post.