Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Basketball Kouvottaret defeated the Game Bears and took home the finals: "This was a robbery!"

April 18, 2022
in World Europe
Kouvottaret has never lost in the playoffs.

Kouvolan Kouvottaret defeated Kotka Peli-Karhut in the first final of the women’s basketball league with a score of 95–78 and took the first fix with three victories in the Finnish championship.

Peli-Karhu had a home advantage in the final series, but the Kouvottari’s robbery on Monday managed to bag 35 points Sarah Toeainan under. Started on the bench Inga Orekhova became the most effective Game Bear with 25 points.

Kouvottaret has never lost in the playoffs. In the first round, the Kouvola team won Tapiola Honga with a 2–0 match victory and Torpan Pojat 3–0 in the semi-finals.

Peli-Karhut will try to rob the home team back on Thursday when it visits Kouvola.

Kouvottaret described Sunday’s successful away game on her Instagram account: “This was a robbery! Thursday will continue at home! “

