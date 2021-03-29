Basketball Konkari Teemu Rannikko accelerated Salon Vilppa’s surprise victory from Seagulls

The away team fired three-point throws and captured the opening semi-final at Töölö Race Hall.

The people of Helsinki basketball fans are looking forward to the championship in the capital this spring, but with ease it won’t come.

Salon Vilpas went to give Seagulls a reminder of how the most important moments of the match are played. Vilpas won with a dreamy three-point throw in the empty Töölö Race Hall 98–93 and captured the first semi-final for himself. Four wins are required for the finals, but now the home advantage passed to Salo.

Seagulls led the match fairly solidly still early in the fourth set, but Aatu Kivimäki, Mikko Koivisto, Teemu Rannikko and Juho Nenonen weighted three-point throws in.

The leveling of the coast to 87-87 was a bold three-point throw, but the “Magician” knew what he was doing. Seagulls took the lead again with 89-87 Wayne Martin in the weight basket, but Deondre Parks JR riveted the third.

The last seal was struck by a long throw from Nenone’s corner: Vilpas escaped to a five-point lead 94-89.

Stone Hill showed his accuracy by throwing six of his seven-thirds stern in six baskets. The award for the best player of the match went to the right address. The coast nailed 17 points and the Koivisto surface less.

“The first ten minutes were ringing. Seagulls did what he wanted. Little defense was changed and stops were obtained. The end was controlled and we had no worries, ”Rannikko said in a field interview.

At the time of the decision, Vilppa’s long-range throwers took on the role and the home team Seagulls could not respond.

“The only way to catch up with Seagulls is to have successes from more players,” Coast said.

Seagullsin Kendale McCullum and Wayne Martin Jr scored the highest scores on the field, 21 and 22, but the solvers were too narrow compared to the away team.

“It was played for just over 20 minutes, then we started slipping on certain things and Vilpas got on his neck,” Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso said Korisliiga website.