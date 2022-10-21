Saturday, October 22, 2022
Basketball | Kobrat arranged Honga’s fourth consecutive defeat and rose to the top of the Korisliiga

October 21, 2022
in World Europe
“The game was just as difficult for us as it can be after defeating a few big teams,” Kobrien coach Ville Turja said.

Lapuan Kobrat rose to the top of the standings in the men’s Korisliiga, when it won the home game against Tapiola Honka 90–85.

Honka dominated the first half and took a 15 point lead at best. The Kobri’s chase started in the third period, which they won by ten points. However, Honka still led a couple of minutes before the end, but Kobrat took the final ball game 11–3.

“The game was just as difficult for us as it can be after knocking off a few big teams. In the first half, Honka got far more attempts from rebounds than others. In the second half, we corrected that, and that was probably the biggest solution,” said Kobrien’s coach Ville Turja.

Denzel Livingston scored 26 points on Kobr and Kaelin Jackson mixed Danny Pippen 23. From Honga, which suffered its fourth consecutive defeat Adrien Lawson got to the same numbers with 22 points. Carl Lindbom scored 18 points.

Season BC Nokia, which started with three wins, already suffered its third consecutive loss, when Lahti Basketball claimed a narrow away victory 76–74.

Lahti led most of the time, but BC Nokia came up in the last minute to fight for victory, but no longer in the lead.

Erik Sajantila and Michael Ertel scored 15 points for Lahti. Johnathan Stove was clearly the most effective of the hosts with 29 points.

#Basketball #Kobrat #arranged #Hongas #fourth #consecutive #defeat #rose #top #Korisliiga

