Basketball Kim Mulkey breaks glass ceilings in college basketball: signs more than $ 20 million contract to train women’s team

Kim Mulkey, 58, signed an eight-year contract with LSU University.

Louisiana has been hired as the new coach of the State University (LSU) women’s basketball team Kim Mulkey, 58. He signed a contract worth as much as eight years worth $ 23.6 million (almost € 20 million), says USA Today.

In addition, he has the opportunity to receive bonuses based on success.

Mulkey’s salary is higher than the coach of the LSU men’s basketball team Will Waden. According to USA Today, only with the coach of the Connecticut women’s team Geno Auriemmalla, who has won 11 national championships in her career, has a better annual salary than Mulkey in women’s college basketball.

“I can’t wait to get to eat crabs,” Mulkey said at a media conference.

At LSU, American football coaches earn significantly more than basketball coaches: head coach Ed Orgeronin the annual salary is $ 8.9 million.

In Mulkey’s contract, its length is exceptional. LSU has typically entered into five-year coaching contracts. Former LSU Sports Director Skip Bertman estimates for USA Today that Mulkey ‘s contract is the first eight – year contract.

“He’s worth every penny,” Betman stated.

Mulkey previously coached the Baylor women’s team with an annual salary of $ 2.27 million (€ 1.9 million). Baylor won three championships in Mulkey coaching. Mulkey started at Baylor in the 2000-2001 season.