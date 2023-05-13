Basketball | Kauhajoki’s Lee Skinner made the decision in the overtime victory, the decision of the finals was moved

The Seagulls were close to the championship for a while, until the final series was continued and moved to Kisahalli in Töölö.

Kauhajoki–Seagulls 79–76 and wins 2–3

Kauhajoki The IKH arena was filled almost to the last seat, and the audience got what they wanted.

Bearbasket beat the Seagulls in a stunningly exciting fifth basketball final game 79–76.

The decision of the finals moved to Töölö’s Kisahalli next Tuesday, when Karhu narrowed the match series to 3–2.

The fifth final had just as exciting a solution as you could imagine. After the actual game time, the numbers were 71–71.

Championship or the continuation of the match series was postponed to overtime. No one could have asked for or hoped for more from the culmination of the basket season.

Lee Skinner and Jay Crockett came out in overtime and took care of the game for Kauhajoki.

“You won’t be able to do this in Kisahalli”, Kauhajoen Janne Koskimies said Ruudu in an interview.

Also Henri Kantonen played one of his best finals matches.

“It probably wasn’t our best matches, but it was somehow under control the whole time,” Kantonen said.

Two or three throws in one direction or another could bring a solution or end Bearbasket’s season. That’s what happened when the Seagulls’ decision players couldn’t put the ball in the basket and Lassi Nikkarinen the last 3-pointer bounced past the basket iron.

Jussi Laakso coached Kauhajoki twice to become a champion, until the Seagulls acquired him on a gold rush to Helsinki. Laakso and the rest of the team were already close when the lead was more than ten points as the match went on. It wasn’t party time yet, if ever.

“We got the ball at the end of regular time to René [Rougeau], but this time passed. The work was at a good level, but there were some small mistakes,” said Laakso in an interview with Ruudu.

The beginning of the match was so tight for the Seagulls that it didn’t promise much. The change happened quickly. A five-point deficit in the first ten minutes turned into a six-point lead by the break, and it could have been a lot more.

by Jeffrey Carroll a stupid deliberate mistake helped the Bears to get close just before the break.

In the finals we play for such big things that there is no room for similar mistakes.

In the bear basketball basket game Daniel Dolenc bore a great responsibility. He had to wrestle often Zena Edosomwani with, and often came second in that rush.

If Edosomwan lost balls in the attack at the beginning of the match, he made up for the losses with a couple of handsome dunks. At the end, Edosomwan wasted balls again and one decisive dunk.

Lake Okko brought the Seagulls up to speed with his two three-point baskets after a dull start. The team needed those baskets to get all four cylinders humming.

Even in overtime, Järvi sank a three-pointer, but it didn’t help.