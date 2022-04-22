Basketball | Kataja moved the Korisliiga semi-final decision to the new Arena in Joensuu

The league’s record audience celebrated the home team’s victory in the semi-finals.

Joensuu

Men Salon Vilppa, who defends the basketball league championship, had the opportunity to take his fourth decisive victory in the semi-final series against Kataja in Joensuu.

However, Kataja was stronger in the new Arena of Joensuu in front of a record audience of 1,636 spectators and moved the solution with an 88–71 victory.

Vilpas now leads the semi-finals with 3-1 victories. It will be able to reach the final place on Sunday in Salo.

After five minutes of making the first basket in Vilppa, Kataja easily became the master of the game. It won the first quarter with 12 points and a half-time difference of 19 points.

Vibrant would go nine points away in the third period, but soon the gap widened to over 20 points. Vilpas also rose by nine points in the final round, but was not able to fight harder.

“The start of the game was nervous, but after that our game was very mature at both ends of the field,” summed up Kataja’s coach Petri Virtanen.

Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson threw 24 points for Kataja and Christopher McKnight 23. Bryan Griffin scored 15 points for Vilppa and Mikko Koivisto mixed Brian Fobbs 14.