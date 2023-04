The SM medal was Kataja’s first since 2017.

29.4. 20:42

from Joensuu Kataja Basket won the men’s Korisliiga SM bronze. In the bronze match, Kataja defeated Salon Vilppa 107–96 on their home field after overtime.

Katajan threw the highest score on the field Galin Smith With 26 entries.

The SM medal was Kataja’s first since 2017, when she won the men’s Finnish championship.