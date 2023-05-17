Basketball | Kari-Pekka Klinga celebrated the SM gold 25 years ago – after that something dramatic happened in Helsinki

Kari-Pekka Klinga celebrated the men’s basketball Finnish championship in Torpa Poj in the spring of 1998. Klinga knows what is holding back the growth of the sport in the capital.

Sons of Torpa Kari-Pekka Klinga cut basket socks in Töölö Kisahalli in the spring of 1998.

Kouvola’s Kouvot had fallen just a moment earlier with matches 3–0.

Helsinki basketball continued its fine traditions. ToPo captured the third consecutive Finnish championship, and the scepter remained firmly in the capital.

It seemed that Helsinki would remain the number one basketball city in Finland – and for a long time.

It was the worst possible miscalculation. No one could believe or imagine that they would have to wait 25 years for the next championship.

Seagulls captain René Rougeau finally got to continue the familiar holiday tradition when the team from Helsinki fell Bearbasket’s sixth final game on Tuesday with a score of 91–66.

The Seagulls won the first championship in the club’s history with a 4–2 win.

A quarter of a century can fit one generation, but in top sports, 25 years means two if not even three generations.

“I haven’t thought about what the championship means for the Seagulls. But when there hasn’t been a championship in 25 years, it’s a big deal,” says Klinga.

The Seagulls broke a big barrier when they won the SM gold. What good could it bring to Helsinki basketball?

“Yes, there will be new idols for junkies. It’s a big deal to them. Although the Seagulls do not have their own juniors, the players travel around the city at other clubs. Yes, it means something when real champions show up,” says Klinga.

Klinga, 60, won six SM golds in his own career, all in Torpa Poj. The Seagulls are, in a way, the heir to ToPo, although since the beginning they have been an independent club without old achievements or financial burdens.

“There were many clubs from Helsinki in the Korisliiga at the same time and it looked like the competition would be tough. Then they almost all fell at the same time.”

In his long career, Klinga won his first championship when he was only 18 in 1981.

The last and career-defining title came as club icon, team captain and legend of domestic basketball in that very spring of 1998.

All his seasons from 1979, Klinga played in ToPo. Number six is ​​frozen in club history.

“I knew I was going to end my career, and the championship gave me somber feelings. I didn’t tell anyone about quitting then, but I knew it myself.”

“Then I made a comeback, but it lasted a couple of months.”

All Klinga won his championship before the internet age.

The media from side to side followed basketball and Klinga, an excellent three-point shooter. He became a domestic star player and a big name.

Klinga and basketball still belong together. He coached youth and women’s teams for a long time after his career.

Equally, Klinga is a familiar sight in Töölö Kisahalli. And he went to Kauhajoki to watch the fifth final last Saturday.

The trip to Kauhajoki’s IKH arena opened Klinga’s eyes.

“A wonderful hall,” he says now.

There is space for spectators and, in addition, restaurant places and enclosures.

Klinga turns the speech to the circumstances. There are excellent basketball halls in Kauhajoki and Joensuu. Due to the conditions, Helsinki remains second, and this hinders the growth of the sport.

“Helsinki’s basket doesn’t get a very high lift from this yet [mestaruudesta]. Yes, the facilities must be fixed first.”

I’m working The size of the race hall limits the growth of the professional club Seagulls, when tightly packed spectators can fit around 1,500.

Klinga recalls that according to legend, the ToPo and Panthers finals in 1983 had just under 3,000 spectators in Kisahalli.

There were no bucket seats in the hall and the spectators just crowded on the wooden benches.

In his time, there were fierce local matches against the Panthers and HNMKY in the SM series.

Klinga doesn’t guess whether Helsinki basketball will take off again with the Seagulls’ success.

“It’s a hard question.”