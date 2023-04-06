Basketball | Karhu Basket’s Euro sky ended with a home loss

Poland’s Anwil Wloclawek advanced to the finals of the Europe Cup with a combined score of 157–134.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket’s well-advanced season in the men’s basketball Europe Cup ended on Wednesday evening, when in the second leg of the semi-final, the Polish team Anwil Wloclawek was stronger with a score of 67–63. Anwil advanced to the finals of the Europe Cup with a combined score of 157–134.

Karhu Basket, who lost the opening part in Poland by 19 points, was leading by six points at best in the opening half, but could not get any closer in the match.

In the second half, Anwil was too strong, and Kauhajoki’s dream of a place in the finals of the Euro competition fell apart.

“With a better offensive game, we would have been able to fight for the victory in this series today. We couldn’t really create anything in the midfield attack – we always had the hands of a physical opponent between us when we tried to play the ball in”, head coach Janne Koskimies comment after the game on VeikkausTV.