Basketball | Karhu Basket with a handsome winning streak for the Korisliiga Christmas break

In the jumbo final, Korihait defeated Lahti Basketball.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket made it to the men’s Basket League Christmas break with a handsome winning streak. The league leader completed the number of consecutive victories to a dozen when it defeated Kouvot 82–74 at home.

Kouvot had to surrender last Monday’s game to BC Nokia when it only had four healthy players. Eight gamblers were able to get on the Kauhajoki trip from Kouvola.

As expected, Karhu Basket took control of the game and increased its lead to 24 points at the end of the third period. Kouvot jumped out to a 13–0 lead at the start of the fourth period and rose to second place by only four points in the last minute.

“The game became difficult at the end, but luckily we had a big enough lead when we lost the fourth period by 16 points. The movement of the ball was not good for us, but Kouvot also defended well,” said Karhu Basket’s coach Janne Koskimies.

Severi Kaukiainen scored 24 points for Karhu Basket. John Meeks and Deshon Taylor scored Kouvoi 22 points to a man.

In Uusikaupunki a back-to-back game was played, where Korihait and Lahti Basketball, who won the last time in October, tried to break their nine-game losing streak. That was achieved by Korihai, who sent the people of Lahti to the Christmas break with the burden of ten consecutive defeats with a score of 90–64.

Korihait dominated the game and grounded their victory in the second quarter, at the end of which the difference increased to 19 points. The solution came in the first minutes of the third period, when Korihait jumped out to a 27-point lead.

Trey Niemi scored 25 points for Korihai. Steven Haney scored 19 points for the guests.

To Tampere Pyrintö improved its position below the playoff line when it beat Tapiola Honga 83–67 in its home game.

Pyrintö dominated the game, but Honka was only a point away in the third period. In the fourth period, Kotijohto stayed closer to ten points.

Ike Smith was again Pyrinnö’s most effective with 22 points. From Honga Valtteri Mervola with his 16 points, he was just shy of his league record.