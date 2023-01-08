Basketball | Karhu Basket secured its victory in the Korisliiga regular season

The people of Kauhajoki sought victory from Kouvola on Sunday.

Men’s Kauhajoki Karhu Basket, defending the Korisliiga championship, secured its regular season victory when it claimed an away victory over Kouvoi on Sunday with a score of 95–81. Due to the loss, Kouvoi’s place in the upper secondary series was not secured, with a couple of rounds left in the regular season.

Karhu Basket’s fifteen-game winning streak ended in an epiphany with an away loss to Tapiola Honga. In Kouvola, Karhu Basket was awake from the start, when it took the first five minutes 14–2. The away team’s lead remained throughout the game, but did not break when Kouvo’s pursuit led to seven points at best at the end of the third period.

“We closed the three-second zone in defense. Kouvot had a difficult finish and the shooting percentages also show that we were successful on the defensive end”, said Karhu Basket’s coach Janne Koskimies.

Karhu from Basket Severi Kaukiainen scored 20 points on old home baskets. Jay Crockett accompanied with 17 points. Austin Butler scored 18 points for Kouvoi and Deshon Taylor mixed Quanterrius Jackson 16 points each.