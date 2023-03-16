Thursday, March 16, 2023
Basketball | Karhu Basket overthrew Porto and advanced to the semi-finals at the Eurocourts

March 16, 2023
in World Europe
Karhu Basket advanced to the semifinals with a combined score of 156–145.

Kauhajoki On Wednesday, Karhu Basket won its home game against Porto from Portugal with a score of 75–65 and advanced to the semifinals of the men’s basketball Europe Cup.

Karhu Basket grabbed the place in the semi-finals by defeating Porto in the quarter-finals with a combined score of 156–145. Wednesday’s match was well under the control of the home team, and Karhu Basket went into the break with a 14-point lead.

Karhu Basket’s power men were Dikembe Dixon (18 points), Daniel Dolenc (14), Cameron Jones (12) and Henri Kantonen (12). The away team was Porto’s number one player Brian Conklinwho scored 22 points.

Karhu Basket will meet a Pole in the semi-finals Anwil Wloclaw too or the Turkish Gaziantep. The semi-finals will be played on March 29 and April 5. Karhu Basket hosts the last match of the semifinals.

Karhu Basket’s season has been strong, as it leads the men’s Basketball League.

