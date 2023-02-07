Basketball | Karhu Basket ended its Eurocup extension group with a home win

The semi-finals start in March.

7.2. 21:26

from Kauhajoki On Tuesday, Karhu Basket ended its extension group of the men’s Fiba Europe Cup with an 85-76 home win over the Israeli Hapoel Haifa. Karhu Basket, which previously secured the victory in the extension group J, won five of its six group games.

The Bear gained a six-point lead by halftime, 44–38. Hapoel Haifa, who had previously lost to Karhu on their home field, stayed behind at Kauhajoki until the end.

Playmaker from Karhu Basket Severi Kaukiainen collected the highest score of the field with 22.

After Karhu Basket, Hapoel and Ukraine’s Budivelnyk, who are tied with it on points, will be fighting for the second place in the quarter-finals of the J group, which will face Slovakian Levice at home on Wednesday.

In March, Kauhajoki will face either French Cholet or Portuguese Porto in the quarterfinals.