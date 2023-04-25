Basketball | Karhu Basket advanced to the finals of the Basketball League: “The season gets the climax it deserves”

Karhu Basket beat Salo Vilppaa 4–1 and will face Helsinki Seagulls.

Kauhajoki In the men’s Korisliiga, Karhu Basket gets to try to renew their championship from the previous season, when they advanced to the finals against the Helsinki Seagulls.

On Tuesday, Karhu Basket took a 100–88 home win over Salon Vilppaa in the fifth semi-final game, which decided the match series with 4–1 wins.

The even game started to tilt for Karhu Basket in the third period, when the home team’s lead increased to ten points. At the beginning of the last quarter, the difference was already 14 points, which Vilpas reduced to five in the middle of the period. Severi Kaukiainen the trio nailed the home win at the end.

“We have now reached the finals for the fifth time in a row, which is a great achievement. This game was a celebration of the offensive end, as both hit well from behind the three-point arc. With 25 passes, we were a little more versatile in our attacks,” said Karhu Basket’s coach Janne Koskimies.

“The Seagulls will probably be a tough opponent in these final series, so we have to stretch to the limit. The Korisliiga season gets its worthy climax when the two best teams in the series face each other,” Koskimies estimated.

Jay Crockett scored 20 points for Karhu Basket and Kaukiainen 19. Remy Abell and by Quentin Good scored Vilppaa 22 points to a man. The finals will start next week on Tuesday at Kauhajoki.