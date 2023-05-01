Basketball | Janne and Sinikka Kulvik invest large sums of money in their company every year – “Pays more than you thought”

Ten it took a season for the Seagulls, built on Helsinki basketball, to get their first place in the playoffs.

In the 2013-2014 season, the rookie club was looking for footmarks in the I division, but since the first league season, the media in the south put the Seagulls more or less among the favorites.

This journey has included a lot of (4) bronze medals, Finnish Cup victories, but never once playing for the championship before this spring.

“It’s a big thing to play in the finals. Not only for us, but for the club, the organization, the fans and the capital’s basket”, Janne Kulvik says.

Janne and his wife Sinikka Kulvik are the main owners of the club. For them, Seagulls is not only a job but also a passion.

Janne Kulvik admits that it has taken a few years longer than they had thought.

“The championship has been a wish and a goal for several years.”

The Seagulls will face Kauhajoki Karhu Basket in the final series starting right after May Day. The Seagulls are not favorites, Kauhajoki has had such a strong season. Still, the finals are completely open.

Kauhajoki has enough culture of winning. Karhu has won three of the last four championships, with only spring 2020 interrupted by the coronavirus and the Salon Vilppaa championship 2021 in between.

Kulviks became the owners of Seagulls in December 2013. Ten candles can be lit on the birthday cake. If it went well, you could put a candle in the middle of the cake to remind you of the championship.

“Whenever we don’t reach our goals, it’s harder for the players than for the rest of us,” says Janne Kulvik.

Sinikka Kulvik adds right after:

“It has been a lesson that everything takes longer and costs more than thought.”

“ “Of course, we share the fans’ disappointment that not everyone can fit in.”

The Seagulls’ home games in the Töölö race hall are “basically sold out”, say Sinikka and Janne Kullvik.

Seagulls quickly profiled itself as a club where top domestic basketball players play. First came along Timo Heinonen. Tuukka Kotti was a leading star for a long time. Then a thrower joined the group Antti Kanervothe captain of the Wolf Gang Shawn Hufflast season Petteri Koponen and so on.

Heinonen, 41, represented ToPo when the last finals were played in Helsinki in 2010. He does not have a championship and the Kulviks say that “at least because of Tim, we should win”.

Five years ago, the Seagulls’ budget was around 700,000 euros, but has since risen to the million mark. The Kulviks said then that they would have to finance the club for about a third. Now the budget runs in the millions. Everything has grown, developed and moved forward, but about a third of the financial assistance is still required from the owners.

Janne Kulvik says that the Seagulls are not the biggest salary payers in the Korisliiga – among the three anyway. Player fees have increased and the best are paid more than 60,000 euros per season.

“At that time, salaries went up when we had the opportunity to bring Susijeng’s players on board. It was the right route for us – to build a brand.”

Extensive administration and personnel take up a large part of the budget. During match events, only social media updates are done by three to four people.

Even though the Seagulls have grown, the walls of the Töölö Kisahalli have met.

Idyllic and even historical Kisis is suitable for the basket, but serves a very limited professional club of the 2020s.

“The games are basically sold out. There is always more demand if there was supply,” says Sinikka Kulvik.

What about the Helsinki Ice Hall?

The Kulviks are thinking about that too, but a pop star Antti tuisku drags the Seagulls to a double concert at the ice rink during the first final.

Sinikka Kulvik says that the ice rink was not only booked but also expensive. Janne Kulvik makes a fuss with his comment:

“It would be a big decision to give away the home advantage in the first finals in history.”

“ “At first we went to play late at night so that Lauri could be in peace.”

Basketball drug has completely pierced the Kulviks. Holiday trips are chosen according to where you can find baskets for throwing. During the summer, Janne Kulvik has been a stand-up comedian in Lauttasaari Sami Hedbergin and Lauri Markkanen with.

And when we throw, we have fun and describe dunk videos in which Markkanen presses the ball into the bag.

“At first, we went to play late at night so that Lauri could be in peace, but little by little the word spread and spectators of all ages started coming.”

Ten years ago, the Seagulls were the Kulvik family. It’s still like that, but nowadays also the family’s 1.5-year-old Jade-daughter collects some of the attention.

At the beginning, the club was a home-grown, but well-managed community.

The club says that it has only had two head coaches. Mikko Larkas started in the I division and took the club to bronze. Jussi Laakso continues and seeks a championship for the team.

After the valley Vesa Vertio takes coaching responsibility for the Gulls. For now, Vertio is busy as Laakso’s second.

“A very well built brand, and a really, really good place to work,” says Larkas.

“There you could focus only on coaching.”

Now Larkas can already laugh at one incident from the early years.

It was November-December in 2014 and winter was beginning to set in. American reinforcement Melsahn Basabe called Larkas.

“It was Friday or Saturday night and I remember we had guests.”

Basabe said he had forgotten the key to his apartment while he was out.

Larkas says that he tried to tell Basabe that he will look at the service company’s number and ask for help from there. When you pay the maintenance man to open the door, you learn at the same time.

“He said he couldn’t see the sign in the stairwell from outside. In addition, he said he was wearing a t-shirt and wearing only long, thin sports leggings.”

“I tried to get out of the situation and said that he would go to another American. Basabe said there is one more thing. The oven is on in the apartment.”

Larkas thought the house would burn unless he went to help. The head coach drove from Lauttasaari to the Kasarminkatu office, picked up a spare key and took it to Töölö, where Basabe lived, and continued to his home in Lauttasaari.

“I cracked the window a little, dropped the key to him and I think I said that this must be the last time. He was an important player for us anyway.”

Today, Larkas works in Susijeng’s coaching team and as the sports manager of Pussi-Hukkie from Vantaa. And plans to closely follow the finals starting.

Fact In the final matches of the basketball league, Kauhajoki Karhu Basket and Seagulls meet. The finals start in Kauhajoki on May 2. The Seagulls will play their first home match on Friday, May 5. Other game days: 8.5. (Kauhajoki), 11.5. (Helsinki), if necessary 13.5. (Kauhajoki), 16.5. (Helsinki) and 19.5. (Kauhajoki). Four wins are required for the championship. The box shows every match live and the free-to-view JIM channel shows the fourth final.

