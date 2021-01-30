Basketball James Harden’s triple double led the Nets to a crushing victory over the Thunder

On Friday, Harden recorded his third triple-double in eight games he has played since his transfer.

Basketball In the NBA James Harden has gotten in a great mood since moving from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets. On Friday, he recorded his third triple-double in eight matches he has played since his move in mid-January.

Harden scored 25 points, took 10 rebounds and made 11 assists when Brooklyn Nets sought a away win with a score of 147-125 in Oklohoma City Thunder.

The win was Brooklyn’s most numerous this season, the first from Oklahoma since December 2017 and the first away win in Oklahoma since 2014.

Brooklyn greedily attacked the basket from the start and blocked Oklahoma’s efforts at the same pace. The Nets dominated the basket representation and won points from the three-second range in the first 22-2 of the reading. The Nets eventually scored 70 points from the “paint” area in the match.

Nets scored 76 points in the opening half of the match, which was the club’s second-highest score in the opening half of the match since the club moved to Brooklyn.

The Nets had to play without a star player Kevin Durantia for the sixth time this season. Durant is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury that kept him on the sidelines all last season.

In the second episode, Thunder made two straights with which it tried to get back into the game, but time and time again the Nets backed up enough lead. Nine minutes before the end of the game, Oklahoma reached 13 points.

The Nets have won four consecutive matches and eight matches in the last ten matches.

Nets in the constellation Kyrie Irving also scored 25 points, and a total of nine Nets players reached double-digit scores.

Source: Reuters.