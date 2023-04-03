Basketball | “It’s really tiring” – NBA’s unusual superstar Luka Doncic makes up for the lack of athleticism with skill and intelligence

NBA league in December.

The Dallas Mavericks are down by three points against the New York Knicks with just four seconds left. Dallas’ Slovenian superstar Luka Dončić tries to make a three-pointer, but is smartly fouled before the shot.

Two vapers shouldn’t be tied, unless it’s Dončić. He sinks the first one.

For the second one, Dončić throws the basket to the front iron, takes the rebound in his hands and with the same jump puts the ball in the basket. The familiar boyish grin on the face.

The game is tied. In overtime, Dallas still wins the match.

It was another Luka Magic moment. Similar tricks in the NBA have been proven several times in recent years.

Doncic drives to the basket, spins around, but with two more defenders in front, he makes a behind-the-back pass to a free player behind the three-point line, who throws the ball into the basket.

At the last second, completely unbalanced threes thrown from far behind the three-point arc. Dončić knows everything.

Luka Dončić is not an ordinary NBA superstar in terms of his physique. He is two meters tall, but a bit stocky, and seems slow on the field.

In December’s Knicks match, Dončić finally scored a whopping triple-double with 60 points, 21 rebounds and ten assists. No one has done something similar in the NBA before.

“It’s really tiring. I need a rebounder,” Dončić said in an interview after the match, still with the same grin on his lips.

Dallas’ Luka Dončić rose above the rest in the match against the New York Knicks.

Finland long-term key player of the national team Petteri Koponen played against Dončić several times in his career.

The first time they met was in a Euroleague match in 2012, when Koponen played for the Russian team BK Himki and Dončić played for Real Madrid. Dončić was only a 16-year-old great promise at the time.

They played the hardest matches when Koponen played in Barcelona.

“After all, Luka was already promising then, and went even further. However, I would not have thought that he would dominate in the NBA,” says Koponen.

Koponen’s best memory of Dončić’s encounters is the Euroleague match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the beginning of 2018. Koponen was tasked with defending Dončić.

“I held him to two points. We lost the match straight up. In the video conference, the coach said that the only good thing was Petsku’s defense against Dončić.”

Yes, Dončić also disciplined Barcelona. Koponen tells an example of a Euroleague match from December 2017.

Dončić first misled Barcelona by Victor Claver once, so that Claver seemed to fall on his backside.

And when he got up from it, Dončić went astray for the second time, so that Claver almost fell to the ground.

After the distractions, Dončić was able to pass an easy basket. It was already a foretaste of Luka Magic tricks.

Luka Dončić plays at his own pace and shows that he is hardly ever in a hurry.

Doncic’s sportsmanship was suspected before he moved to NBA games, Koponen says.

For this reason, he was not selected in the summer of 2018 in the first booking round, but only in the third.

Dončić was selected as the MVP player of the Euroleague in 2018, when he was only 18 years old. Now he does the same things in the NBA as in Europe, says Koponen.

“Dončić plays at his own pace, there is no rush.”

Although Dončić seems very slow on the court, according to Koponen, his movement also has good qualities.

“Luka has good changes of direction and stops. He quickly takes a step back. He has good footwork and deflections. The lack of athleticism is made up for with skill.”

Assistant coach of the Finnish national team, former NBA player Hanno Möttölä remembers being amazed at Dončić’s playing already in the Euroleague.

“In the Euroleague, it felt like Luka just had time to get the throws in the air. At the time, I wondered if I would have time in the NBA, but the same there. It looks like he’s just in time, but that’s just the way he plays.”

Dončić’s slow attacking with the ball is his trump card in the NBA, says Möttölä. Athletic defenders in the NBA are used to the fact that the opponent comes on hard and they themselves are on the move.

When Dončić comes at his own slower pace, the defense gets into the discomfort zone and cannot respond.

“Luka attacks exactly when the defender’s movement stops,” states Möttölä.

Lauri Markkanen and Luka Dončić.

Dončić’s his body control is also excellent and he has a knack for reading the position of a defender’s feet.

The NBA has yet to find a matchup to stop him, says Möttölä.

“You always have to be on your guard with him. If there is a full-back, then Dončić is bigger and more physical, and if there is a bigger defender, then Dončić is much more skilled and still has enough speed to win those situations, exactly.

In addition to Dončić, also the center forward of the Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic is an atypical NBA superstar.

The Serbian Jokić has been chosen as the NBA’s most valuable player for the last two seasons.

He doesn’t seem athletic at all either, muscles are hard to find in his legs and arms. In terms of skills, Jokić is also almost superior.

“A big part of Dončić and Jokić’s success is that they have had to play a lot against adults at a young age. You have to find ways to manage it,” says Petteri Koponen.

In Europe, basketball coaching is also versatile, Möttölä and Koponen state.

In Europe, players are not compartmentalized, but everyone gets to try and handle the ball. Even tall players learn to throw. It can even be seen in the NBA these days.

