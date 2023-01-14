Basketball | Incredible comparison of Lauri Markkase to LeBron James – “He’s been so good”

In the opinion of ESPN journalists, the choice of Lauri Markkanen for the star match is an obvious thing. They compared the Finn to LeBron James – and were surprised.

Finland basketball player of all time Lauri Markkanen plays his entire life in the NBA, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by anyone in the NBA world.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of discussion about whether the Utah Jazz’s number one star Markkanen should be selected for the league’s all-star game, and the consensus seems to lean towards the position that he should.

ESPN is highly regarded by its basketball reporters Zach Lowe and Bill Simmons are now taking the conversation to a new level in a podcast hosted by the former The Lowe Post.

Lowe and Simmons consider the star’s choice for the Finn to be obvious and in the podcast consider whether Markkanen or one of the world’s all-time players should LeBron James to select the star team of the West for the opening five.

Lauri Markkanen is a wild bet in the NBA.

In the episode the journalist duo is to choose their own star lineup based purely on this season’s displays. Therefore, the most likely voting results are not evaluated.

Both agree that Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis take two spots in the front court, but Markkanen and James are fighting for the third.

“Now we have to discuss the situation between Markkanen and LeBron,” Simmons opens the game.

“What a sentence! Would you have thought you’d hear that a year ago? Asks Lowe.”

“I would have thought that the end of the world has come and we live in an alternative zombie universe,” Simmons describes Markkanen’s development from last season to this season.

Twosome emphasizes that Markkanen is a clear choice for the star team, and there is no need to even discuss it. Lowe describes the Jyväskylä native as a sock, without whom the entire Utah Jazz would collapse.

Lowe says that after really hard consideration, he puts James in the opening, but asks Simmons to present arguments in favor of Markkanen’s choice.

Simmons begins by presenting two stat lines.

Two stat lines Lauri Markkanen 2022–23: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 52 shooting percentage, 41 three-point percentage, 88 free throw percentage. Dirk Nowitzki 2006–07: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 50 shooting percentage, 42 three-pointers, 90 free throw percentage.

“Identical lines, right? The first is Markkanen this season, the second is Dirk Nowitzki in the 2007 season, when he was selected as the league’s most valuable player. That’s how good Markkanen has been”, he has repeated Nowitzki’s MVP season.

Simmons admits that the statistics have experienced inflation since Nowitzki’s peak years, but Markkanen’s peak statistics tell something.

“Markkanen’s usage rate in the attack is 24.9 percent, which means he is definitely not on the ball all the time and throwing it all the time. LeBron’s corresponding figure is 33 percent, which is really high. His shooting percentages aren’t wild, his threes aren’t sinking. Although he is still incredibly good and difficult to leave out of the opening.”

Lebron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Voting situation watching, it’s already clear that James will get a place in the opening five. He is the sound king of the west. Simmons and Lowe know this and think he deserves to start because of his insane career already.

However, this discussion only talks about this season’s displays.

“If we talk about who has been better this season, better in decisive moments, brought more to his team and so on, the answer is Markkanen,” Simmons points out.

Despite all the arguments, both end up choosing James, by a hair’s breadth. So Markkanen’s fate remains in their papers to be the first man to enter the exchange.

Also in reality, the place in the starting five is going from Markkanes side to side. In the latest voting results, he is ranked seventh among the players in the frontcourt of the West.

The votes of the fans have a weight of 50 percent in the selection of the starting five of the All-Star Game. The weight of the votes of active NBA players is 25 percent, as is the weight of the media panel.

The winners of the vote are chosen as team captains.

After the starting five have been selected, the teams’ head coaches select seven substitutes. Markkanen’s possible route to the all-star match would therefore practically certainly go through this route.

The All-Star Game will be played in Utah on February 19.