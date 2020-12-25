Basketball In the WNBA League, Awak Kuier may end up on a team owned by an important supporter of President Trump: “It’s a little ironic that it’s his team looking for talent from abroad”

The decision to move to Italy instead of university has led Awak Kuier to move along the bypass towards the top of the world. Experts tell HS which two WNBA teams are most likely to follow Finnish talent.

All surely know a unicorn, magical horse-like mythical creature with a horn in the middle of its forehead. The unicorn is most commonly seen in fairy tales.

Another place to appear is basketball parquet. The unicorn you see is a frequently used description of a player where exceptional physical qualities are combined with skills not normally associated with the playing field. A player you don’t really think you see.

One such magical basketball player has already left Little Finland on the edge of Europe in the 2010s. Lauri Markkanen was booked for the NBA eventually at number seven.

Awak Kuier is like a unicorn like Markkanen.

For its exceptional nature due to Kuier, he is advancing at a brisk pace towards the WNBA, at the booking ceremony of which in April he may be shouted at an even smaller number than Markka.

A carefully considered first step outside Finland’s borders was taken in the summer. Kuier moved from the HBA Basketball Academy to Italy this season and Virtus Eirene Ragusa.

“Awak has made bold choices in the past. Now that it was time to leave, he also dared to leave, ”says Kuier, who coached the HBA and the women’s basketball team. Pekka Salminen, who is still part of Kuier’s backing team.

“Italy is a very good series for him. One area of ​​development for him has been tough situations, and Italy is one of the toughest series in Europe. There the judges don’t give much alms there. ”

“ “Awak makes baskets, retrieves rebounds, feeds, repels and retrieves exploits.”

In WNBA history, a total of seven players have donated the ball to the basket during the match. Awak Kuier is in a position to be eighth. Picture of the France national match in November 2017.­

Route Through Europe, Kuier was selected in part because the WNBA only allows university players to participate in the booking event after a full four seasons. Thus, the “one-and-done” method familiar to men, i.e., becoming a NBA professional only after a year of college games, is not possible.

As an international promise, Kuier can be booked at an exceptionally young age. Indeed, he is two years younger than, for example, the University of Texas Center, ranked number one in several estimates Charli Collier.

Expert on US ESPN Mechelle Voeper estimates in his latest prediction, Kuier will end up in Atlanta Dream on the third turn of the event. Voeper tells HS that Kuier sees a lot of development potential because of his young age.

Sports site The Athletic reviews The seventh best of Kuier’s booking number. The listing of the site is based on the views of insiders interviewed anonymously.

The biggest problem with Kuier is seen as the lack of world-class experience. Salminen states that this attention is partly true.

“It’s true that some opponents aren’t very good. However, there are a lot of WNBA players in the series, and the top teams are absolutely top European, ”Salminen points out.

Last in the first reservation was completely clear in advance, when at university the ranks among the biggest stars of the sport Sabrina Ionescu was the number one player to be booked. Ionescun booked New York Liberty, which also has a number one reservation this year.

This year, however, there is much more uncertainty and the booking class as a whole is not considered as high.

“International promises are often left behind by strong university players, but there are no such stars this year. They are coaches and managers with whom I have spoken, Kuierissa see more opportunities than threats, especially now, when yliopistopelaajissakaan is not sure of choices, “ESPN’s Voeper says to Helsingin Sanomat.

“Anticipating bookings is much more challenging than usual this year,” says Business Insider’s sports reporter who is familiar with the WNBA. Meredith Cash.

The corona pandemic also has an impact on the player card. Due to the uncertainty of the winter season, the NCAA, the umbrella organization for university sports, exceptionally allows players a fifth university term, so players who can normally be booked may stay in the university for another year.

“ “There are really few players in the world where size and physics are combined with skill and game reading in that way.”

Helsingin Sanomat chose Awak Kuier as the most promising young athlete of the year in January.­

Purely on behalf of the numbers, Kuier’s most likely team would be Dallas Wings, who, due to previous barter, have three reservations in the first round: the second, fifth and seventh innings.

Dallas would also have use for a large player. Chairman of the Wings Greg Bibb said after the turnaround that his goal is to reserve someone to bring more toughness to the center, and that they need a strong corpse defender.

“At 194 cents, Kuier could fit the description,” Cash estimates.

In addition to Dallas, Voeper and Cash highlight Atlanta Dream as another likely option.

“Dream’s head coach Nicki Collen He said he wants to see a few international pledge matches on the spot, so Atlanta may well be looking at Kuier as well, ”Cash says.

Second One of the owners of the Dream is a Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler From the state of Georgia. Loeffler is currently seeking a term as a senator, and is one of the strongest U.S. presidents Donald Trumpin supporters.

“So Loeffler is a strong advocate of keeping jobs in the United States. It’s a bit ironic that his team is looking for talent from abroad, ”Cash says.

Cash says Loeffler had a lot of disagreements with the players on his own team and the entire WNBA. The controversy, he said, has brought a lot of negative attention to the senator, and several WNBA stars have publicly supported his opponent, the Democrats. Raphael Warnockia.

“ “Breanna Stewart is a similar player, and she has already been successful in the WNBA for two championships and one most valuable player award.”

Seattle Storm and U.S. national team Breanna Stewart are a role model for the kind that WNBA clubs are looking for with Awak Kuier. Length is a lifeline at the defensive end, and an attack in addition to a basketball game improves the chance of throwing over defenders. Photo from July 2018.­

Kuierin the Italian team is ranked fourth in a series of 14 teams, measured by the average score, after playing seven matches.

On a personal level, the start of the season has been successful for Kuier in all respects. He has received the second most minutes of his game, about 28 matches per game. The point average is just over ten and the rebound average is 7.3.

Of particular note is the 43% successful three-point throws, which Kuier has, on average, only tried twice on average per match. The player, who is over 190 centimeters but stretches his defenses with his throwing skills, stands out even at the very top of the world.

Everyone would like their own unicorn.

“It’s a well-coveted combination. [Vuoden 2016 ykkösvaraus] Breanna Stewart is a similar player, and he has already been successful in the WNBA for two championships and one of the most valuable player prizes, ”Cash compares Kuier to the best star of the fall finals.

The player better than perhaps anyone else knows Pekka Salminen raises versatility as Kuier’s greatest asset.

“Awak makes baskets, retrieves rebounds, feeds, repels and retrieves exploits. There are really few players in the world where size and physics are combined with skill and game reading in that way, ”Salminen praises his protector.

When, then, would moving to North America be realism for Kuier?

“I think he could play in the WNBA pretty soon. If not already in the coming season, then by 2022 at the latest, ”Voeper estimates.

“It is possible already in the summer if the place is right,” says Salminen.

