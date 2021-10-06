First victory for Pesaro that breaks the resistance of Trieste. Intense and throbbing match, controlled by Vuelle, driven by the wonderful Sanford-Jones tandem (in double double with 24 points, 11/11 shooting, 11 rebounds and 36 evaluation). The Carpegna Prosciutto is without Tambone (back pain), Trieste has to do without Konate (injured) and not even the long-term resident Campogrande. Larson’s debut in directing in place of Pacheco is to be reviewed: the American is useful, he gives balance and moves the ball but is not quite in rhythm yet. The match is immediately balanced: 9-5 at 4 ‘, 11-12 at 8’, Sanford and Banks give life to a good duel and even under the basket it is a real battle with a dominant Jones, almost perfect shooting. Delia tries, but at 20 ‘is 34-30, with a low score, many rotations by the coaches and many subdued players. At 23 ‘Pesaro tries to escape (40-32) with a dunk by Demetrio. Delfino finds the triple of 45-37 in the 27th minute, Vuelle is more reactive. It is 48-39 at 28 ‘, the Allianz pushes in the closing of the third period, but Sanford is a true caliph: relentless. With two heavy shots by Zanotti and Delfino in the opening of the last quarter, Petrovic’s team runs away (60-47), the guests mend with a 7-0 (60-54 in the 35th minute). Trieste gets closer with Cavaliero from the arc: 64-59 at 37 ‘. Pesaro breathes with Zanotti’s free throws (68-59 at 39 ‘), Allianz has no more. Larson finds two triples that give him confidence for 74-59 just before the siren, Vuelle comes out to applause.