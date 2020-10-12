1: 27 minutes before the end of the game against the Miami Heat, LeBron James’ working day was over and the celebrations for the 17th NBA title of the Los Angeles Lakers began for him on the bench. The NBA superstar hopped around there with his team-mate Anthony Davis, who had also been replaced, they both hugged and had a bright grin on their faces. 106: 93 (64:36) the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat on Sunday, at no point was the Los Angeles team behind and dominated their opponents – mainly thanks to the two stars. “We have no ego. We want the best of each other. On and off the field, ”said James.





For the fourth time in his career, the 35-year-old was named Most Valuable Player of the Final Series (MVP). “That means a lot to me,” said James. With 17 championships, the Lakers are now record champions together with the Boston Celtics. They last won the title in 2010, then with Kobe Bryant. The Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year. “Ever since that tragedy we wanted to win for him,” said Davis. “He was a big brother to all of us.”

After the disappointing Lakers performance and defeat on Friday, the Los Angeles team managed a show of force in the first half. The Heat never took the lead, in the meantime the Lakers were 32 points ahead and were 28 points ahead at break. In the second half, this buffer increased to 36 points.

In the 260th playoff game of his career – he is now the only record holder in the NBA – James showed his extraordinary abilities again: he recorded 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the celebrations. Only Magic Johnson has more triple doubles in the playoffs with double-digit values ​​in the most important statistics categories.

For James it is the fourth championship of his career. He got two of them with the Heat, one with Cleveland. Only four players in the history of the world’s strongest basketball league achieved titles with three teams. Only James won MVP titles with three different teams.

The chance of success this year was on the brink several times. The season was interrupted in March due to Corona, and in protest against police violence against African Americans and racism in the United States, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game in August, thereby canceling several other encounters. The involvement of basketball players and the league in this area is unmatched in any of the other major American leagues. For this, there was again recognition from former President Barack Obama on Sunday.

The league also managed to get through the last part of the season without a positive corona test for a player or coach. Fans were not allowed on the grounds of Disney World in Florida, in the end only family members and personal guests of the players and some officials were allowed to come.

When after the three months basketball will be played again in the bubble is open. Due to the long break in spring and the corona pandemic, the usual calendar is no longer a reference and forecasts are difficult. The league is aiming for the start of the new season on January 1, 2021.