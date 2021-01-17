On the floors of the CSMG Basket in Gennevilliers, not a single balloon noise is heard. No more a single child to try to hit the net and even less a single player from the National 2 team to try to make a dunk. No, none of that : “We start again at square zero. Beyond the internal organization, solutions will have to be found so that young people do not drop out. Another is also to be sought. All the volunteers of the club no longer have any activity ”, explains club manager Gilles Tectin. Thursday’s government announcements cast yet another veil over a season that will surely not be one, just like the previous one. Until further notice, all indoor activities have once again been prohibited, much to the dismay of the clubs. While everyone hoped from September 2020 for a return to normal, and therefore of the licensees, nothing has come to confirm this hope. The French Basketball Federation for the 2019-2020 season has already taken stock. It draws towards the red with the number of dismissed falling from 710,970 to 668,367. But the mid-term figures are even more worrying: 461,978 dismissed. The leak intensifies. In question, obviously, the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore the inability to practice, which discourages more than one. “We must recover those we have lost. It is also the conquest mainly on young people. It will take us, I think, two to three years to achieve this ”, explains the president of the French Basketball Federation, Jean-Pierre Siutat.

Always resourceful

A speech that Gilles Tectin wants to hear: “What could reassure me is that in a mini-survey that we conducted with our members at the end of December, around 40% of them said they were in solidarity with the club. What worries me today is this new closure. Will they still be by our side if this continues? “ And yet, in this section, everything has been imagined to round things off. Thus, it was decided at the start of the season to charge only what the licensees were consuming: “I don’t know if this is what is practiced elsewhere, but it was our decision in order not to put off anyone”, continues the manager.

During the Christmas holidays, the club even went to great lengths to catch up: “I found an app that looks like Doctolib to allow kids and adults to book a time slot and use the facilities. Six hundred people in total were able to train for one hour during the two weeks ”, reassures Gilles Tectin.

A little extra that doesn’t make up for all the lost workouts: “Kids have four to six hours a week in a normal season. Since the beginning of September, they have been at one hour each week. ” We are far from the mark and even further away when we climb in the higher categories, especially at the level of the National 2 team. There, we are close to disaster. While after a truncated end of the season in the spring, everything had been done to resume on a good basis – “There was a very big job done in August to prepare us” -, at the end of September, the prefect of Hauts-de-Seine decided to close the sports halls. At the same time, the Federation asked to play the championship matches. “How did you want us to train? “ Resourcefulness, always resourcefulness: “Imagine that in Argenteuil, in Val-d’Oise, which is on the other side of the Seine, they could train and not us. We ended up finding land in the Yvelines. Still, we still had to play two league games without any training. “ As for the end of the season, Gilles Tectin does not even dare to think about it. Besides partial unemployment for some players and administrators, and inactivity for others, what to do? “All these stop and go are not only dangerous for the body, but also for the mind. We really don’t know which way to go, even if we understand the situation very well ”, ends the manager, who still tries to keep hope.