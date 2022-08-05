Basketball | Iceland fell behind the women’s national basketball team: “We played really well at times”

Finland’s most powerful was Annika Holopainen with 17 points.

Finland the women’s national basketball team easily won the first practice game in Tampere, when Iceland defeated Hakametsä 89–67 (49–26) on Friday.

Finland started explosively and led the match already in the first period 13–0, with their biggest lead already being 34 points. The head coach Pekka Salminen gave playing time to all 13 players fairly evenly. The most effective were Annika Holopainen with 17 points as well Sara Bejedi with 12 points.

“We played really well at times, but not nearly all the time. We went a little along with the opponent. There will be a much tougher game against Sweden on Sunday and I’m looking forward to it, on Monday I’ll go back to Florida,” said Bejedi.

Bejed has two years remaining at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

“I have received permission from my university to participate in the November matches. Next season is important, because if it goes well, you could try to join the draft next summer.”

Friday about the composition as well Janette Aarnio is going to university, but for him the situation is open regarding November. On the other hand, the one playing the women’s NBA Awak Kuier is available in November and February.

Next Sunday’s match is the last of the summer training ground matches. The EC qualifiers continue in November. Finland has already played two of the six matches in Group B.

Last November, Lithuania beat Finland 69-59 and Ukraine 77-71, in November the Susiladies will face France away and Lithuania at home. The qualifiers for next year’s European Championships end in February.

On Sunday Finland will meet Sweden, and coach Salmis has already turned his thoughts to the upcoming match.

“The goal would be for more players to play more than 20 minutes. But then you’ll see if they can last half an hour, Sweden has good defenders,” said Salminen.

Against Iceland, Salminen tried a few things on the defensive end, which according to him did not work very well. We will also try different patterns against Sweden.

“The goal of these national matches is to get common experiences for the players. Sweden also needs to win, but in a certain way”, summed up Salminen.