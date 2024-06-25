Basketball | Hopkins, known from the Wolf Gang, and Sajantila, who scored 49 points in one game, will move to the Seagulls

Basketball|Seagulls talked about player acquisitions.

In the Men’s Basketball League The Seagulls, who played for silver, strengthen their team with two domestic players when Shawn Hopkins and Erik Sajantila move to the Helsinki team. Hopkins played last season in Karhu Basket and Sajantila in Lahti Basketball.

Hopkins, 29, who signed a one-year contract, has played 20 international matches for the men’s national team.

– Hopkins brings a large dose of athleticism and strength to the team, commented the head coach Vesa Vertio in the bulletin.

Sajantila surprised last fall season by throwing 49 points in a match against Loimaa Bisons. However, Lahti Basketball was eliminated from the main league.

– It’s great to join an organization like the Seagulls, where you’re used to winning, said Sajantila, who signed a 1+1 year contract.

Sajantila, 23, was raised by Honga.