Basketball Honka’s posture movement knocked out EBT in the semi-final opening in Espoo: “They got to step on our toes”

Initial negligence did not pay off for Tapiola Honka, who, with her rush after the break, took her first place in the Women’s Basketball League finals.

Honka – EBT 101–74

Tapiolan Honka was not startled by the fast pace of the Espoo Basket Team, but took a convincing victory in its home hall in the Women’s Basketball League semi-finals.

The first match of the local league, which was called equal, eventually turned much more clearly in favor of Honka than expected. The big difference was made up entirely during the third quarter.

“It was a two-story story. In the second half, we were more careful and were able to play our own game, ”said the backman, who scored 31 points for Honka. Cierra Dillard after the match.

In terms of accuracy in particular, the difference became large: Honka succeeded in his game throws by 52% when less than a third of EBT’s throws sank.

“They had to help the defense a lot because of the way we attacked. The movement of the ball and the flow of the game worked beautifully, and my teammates found me in good scoring positions, ”Dillard glowed.

I play the beginning was in line with expectations. EBT sought to capitalize on the passivity of Honka’s defense with long-range throws, but the effectiveness of the plan was eroded by really poor accuracy even in open throws.

Honga’s game was built even stronger than usual by Dillard and Center Taru Tuukkanen power duo. In the first quarter, they made Honga 18 out of 18 points, and the pace didn’t change significantly in the second.

In the regular season, Honka was the most careful team in terms of ball losses, but the EBT’s aggressive defense managed to get that off at first. After the quarter’s game, Honga had already lost 12, when it had normally been the average of the whole match.

“In the first half, we lost the ball too much when they came on aggressively and got to step on our toes,” Dillard said after the match.

Let’s take a break by then, there was no difference between the teams, and the third quarter started from a tie of 35-35. Tuukkanen had already completed a full double in the first half, just like the EBT center Hannah Little.

The culmination of the match was the moments after the break. Honka returned to the floor quickly and accumulated 22 points in five minutes. Now Tuukkanen and Dillard also received background support from the American pier Gabriela Bronson.

“Coach [Kimmo Kujansivu] allowed us to solve the problem ourselves and called for diligence but at the same time aggression with the ball. I had a lot of losses in the first half, and I promised my teammates that I would improve my game, ”Dillard noted.

“Because they are such a strong offensive ball team, we knew we would be able to counter-attack if we handled the balls in defense so well.”

The EBT attack was not able to match the home team’s fireworks, but the gap was allowed to tear more and more, which also seemed to discourage the defense of their usually hard-working. The difference increased to 26 points before the last ten minutes, and when the grand total played, it was one more point.

Dillard’s balance was 31 points, and Tuukkanen got 21 rebounds for 23 points. In practice, Honga’s top three, who only played with a six-player rotation, got the game settled for a bit of rest time for future matches in the final minutes.

“It definitely helps. The game is more aggressive, the pace of the game is denser, and there is less time to recover, ”Dillard said.

Espoo The semi-finals will continue on Sunday with the EBT home game at Opinmäki Sports Hall. Three wins are required for the final seat.

The second of the Women’s Basketball League semi-finals started on Thursday. In the opening match, challenger Forssan Alku managed to put the winner of the regular season, Peli-Karhut, really tight on the away field, but in the end, the routine of PeKan’s final moments was enough to win with points 91–85.