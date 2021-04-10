Basketball | Honka stretched the Espoo basketball semi-finals to the fifth and decisive match

The winner of the match to be played in Tapiola on Tuesday night will advance to the Women’s Basketball League finals as the opponent of the Game Bears.

Tapiolan Honka did not let its dreams of the Women’s Basketball League finals evaporate on Saturday in the home hall of local opponent Espoo Basket Team.

In previous matches, Honka had struggled with starting difficulties, but now it dominated the fourth semi-final from start to finish. It wasn’t until the final quarter that Honka let his grip slacken a bit, allowing EBT to reach a point at its best.

However, Honga’s lead was enough. As a result of its 71-68 victory, the long-awaited match series stretches to a fifth and decisive match on Tuesday.

Points in light of the match, the first star of the match was Honga’s butt Gabriela Bronson, who scored 24 points.

The center of the winning team Taru Tuukkanen went to a hard record ball fight with his EBT colleague Hannah Littlen with: Tuukkas had 18 rebounds, Little had 15.

Laborious and the consuming semi-final set further clarifies the preliminary settings for the finals.

Peli-Karhut, who won the regular season show style, got his own ticket to the finals directly in three matches, and PeKa has been able to focus on rest and training since Thursday. The Espoo finalist has the status of a clear underdog.

The first final is scheduled for next Friday in Kotka, just three days after the decisive semi-final match. The Finnish championship will also be decided by five victories.