Basketball Honka is the basketball queen of Espoo – EBT crashed in the women’s basketball league semi-finals

In the final series starting on Friday, Honka will face Peli-Karhut from Kotka.

Honka – EBT 74–62

Honka won the final 3–2

Tapiolan Honka is the queen of Espoo basketball in the women’s basketball league in the spring of 2021. The matter was confirmed on Tuesday when Honka knocked down the Espoo Basket Team in the fifth semi-final with numbers 74–62.

“We played really well and aggressively as a team, and we succeeded in things where we wanted to succeed,” Elina Aarnisalo repeated in an interview with the Ruutu service.

Aarnisalo was surprised during the interview when Cierra Dillard and Taru Tuukkanen watered the player who set his score (14) with his water bottles.

“Now came the point record in a good place,” said Aarnisalo, who was born in 2005.

Also Cillard and Tuukkanen were among Honga’s key players. Cillard scored 18 points and Tuukkanen 14 points, but Honka secured his victory at his own field end.

“Yes, these last two matches were won by defending,” Honga’s coach Kimmo Kujansivu said Ruudu in an interview.

“Today, the teams were already quite tired and was relatively difficult side of the field implementation.”

In the finals, Honka will face Peli-Karhut, who knocked out Forssa Alun 3–0 in his own semi-final series. The finals start on Friday in Kotka, and three victories are needed for the championship.

“Game Bears has been an absolute champion favorite number one since the beginning of the season, and everyone else has been left with the role of challenger,” Kujansivu saw the still lifes.

At EBT is through the remainder of the bronze match to be played on Saturday. On Tuesday, the team’s most powerful player had bagged 16 points Morgan Batey.

“Making corpses was extremely difficult for us today, as the statistics show,” EBT coach Niko Hellman said Ruudu in an interview.

Hellman kept the Espoo semi-final series tight.

“Today, then, it went like this. We cannot be blamed for not working hard and trying and sticking to our identity. ”