Basketball | Honga was knocked out by the Seagulls in a peculiarly two-sided local match

1.11. 21:32

Men’s In Korisliiga, a local game in the capital region was played for the first time in more than seven years, where Helsinki Seagulls took an 82–60 home victory over Tapiola Honga.

The game was two-sided, when the Seagulls scored only 29 points in the first half, and Honka scored even less, 24, in the second half.

Honka dominated the opening game at its best with a nine point difference. The Seagulls went on a winning streak after leading the third period 13–0. Honka took the lead at the beginning of the fourth period, but after that the Seagulls raced to a clear victory.

“The first half was a mess from us, when we threw poorly and the defense was also weak. Fortunately, the booth became a different looking team and we started to work harder. The last 12 minutes were good attacking from us”, said the Seagulls coach Jussi Laakso.

Lake Okko was the most efficient of the Seagulls with 17 points. From Honga Carl Lindbom and Malcolm Duvivier ended up with 11 points.

Two Joensuu’s Kataja Basket, which lost its previous game, claimed an overtime victory over BC Nokia with a score of 83–75.

BC Nokia dominated the game and took a 21-point lead at the end of the third period. In the fourth period, the game turned completely into a collapse for the home team, with which Kataja won the period no less than 24–6. Kataja continued at the same pace with a score of 14–6 in overtime.

Tuomas Hirvonen became Kouvoi’s power man with 24 points. Perrion Callandret made 20 faces for BC Nokia.

In Salo, too, the game went into overtime, when Vilpas took an overtime victory over Kouvoi with a score of 109–105.

In an even game, the difference never grew bigger than seven points.

The visiting team, which had won three of its previous games, was saved for overtime Deshon Taylorwho sank three free throws with one second left in the fourth period.

Vilpas led the entire extra time.

Keyshawn Feazell collected 28 points for Vilppaa. Kouva’s power man Taylor broke the league autumn point record with 47.