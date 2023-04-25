Basketball | Henrik Dettmann insults Finnish sports journalists when praising Lauri Markkanen’s NBA award

The former head coach of the national team, Henrik Dettmann, does not flatter Finnish sports journalists.

“This was not a Finnish Athlete of the Year selection. This has been done with expertise”, former head coach of the Finnish national basketball team and current head of coaching at the Finnish Basketball Association Henrik Dettmann says in his straightforward style.

Dettmann speaks Lauri Markkanen for receiving the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award. One hundred basketball journalists were responsible for the selection.

“Someone can say that this belongs to the journalists [kuten Vuoden urheilija -valinta] view. Yes, this is the sovereign opinion of professionals. There was no messing around with this.”

There was no arguing, because Markkanen’s choice was clear. Three players were nominated and Markkanen received, among other things, 69 first choices.

Henrik Dettmann

Dettmann emphasizes that the award is also important to Markkanen.

“The value is in the fact that the player is able to perform at the highest possible level in relation to his own ability, night after night. After all, that is what sports are all about. Each of us has our own potential. The more often we are able to achieve it, the more rewarding it is for the athlete himself.”

The award also came after the first Utah Jazz season. Markkanen previously played for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dettmann sees that, in terms of Markkanen’s career, the Utah Jazz gave him a new chance.

“There are many coincidences in life and there must be good coincidences. Here, one good coincidence was the trade [pelaajavaihto], which, according to so-called experts, was a disaster for Markkanen at the time. I didn’t think it was a disaster, and neither did Lauri. He saw an opportunity in it,” Dettmann emphasizes.

“The very next day, Lauri was thinking about where the family should live. It’s about realism, this is how it goes, life takes and it’s lived. It didn’t have the traditional Finnish idea that a team is only as good as its weakest link and then we start thinking about where we are really bad at and we have already lost the game.”

Dettmann also reminds us of the importance of the national team for Markkanen’s development.

“Playing in the national team has been a really big advantage for Lauri. Similar examples can be found, for example [Dirk] Nowitzki too through [Saksan maajoukkueessa].”

Bridge this season, Markkanen has achieved one of his big goals, i.e. entering the NBA’s all-star game. In addition, now came the award for the most improved player. What next?

“I told Lauri that when he gets that award twice, he will get to the TNT studio for the rest of his life with Shaq [Shaquille O’Neill] and Charles Barkley with to evaluate other players”, says Dettmann and laughs.

What about the Athlete of the Year award?

“Now we have to see what different village competitions are organized during the year. The skiing weather was already bad. When only a good 50 percent of sports journalists participate in the vote, it only reflects the opinion of the fans.”